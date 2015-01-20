January 20, Tuesday evening forecast

Another fantastic day across the area with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 60s and a few spotty 70s.

Tomorrow will be the start of a change. Afternoon highs will glide back into the 60s, but very few – if any - 70s. The clouds will be increasing, too.

Thursday, we will likely be pretty clouded over with a few peeks of sunshine here and there. With a slight chance for a few showers, highs will be in the 50s.

Friday turns much wetter. Highs in the 40s and 50s.