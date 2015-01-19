Sanctioned poultry shows comes to Mississippi

This is a news release from Pearl River Classic Poultry Show

The first Pearl River Classic Poultry Show will be held at the Columbia Expo Center on January 24, 2015. This is hoped to be the beginning of a new era in Mississippi.

This show has been in the works for some time now and will be the first sanctioned poultry show held in Mississippi in over 30 years. It is being sponsored by the Mississippi Poultry Show Club along with numerous businesses across the state. The intentions are to make this show a yearly event that will bring in breeders and enthusiasts from all over the country and also to bring commerce to local businesses.

Poultry shows are held where enthusiasts exhibit their birds which are judged on certain observable characteristic traits as specified by their breed standards. There are approximately 79 breeds and 200 varieties. The birds are judged on how closely they follow the standard of perfection for that breed. Judges score birds using a detailed point system that compares various physical traits on each bird. The closer a bird approaches the standard, the more points they will score and the better their chances of placing. In a sanctioned poultry show, the exhibitor gets the opportunity to win points. With these points the exhibitor will build his/her name and their breed up.

Show Chairpersons are Scott McDonald and Julie Bryant McDonald. A Show Committee of members has also been formed by a number of poultry enthusiasts from across the state. Judges will be Steven Beaty, Anthony Ashley, Marty McGuire, and Chris Hawes.

Although there is a per bird entry fee for the Pearl River Classic, there is no entry fee to come in and look. This will hopefully encourage people who are curious about poultry shows and raising backyard chickens to come out and see what it's all about and maybe even give people ideas as to what breed they may want in their own backyard. There will also be vendor booths, concessions, raffles, and chicken sales. It should be a fun day for the entire family!

Information about the Pearl River Classic can be found at www.pearlriverclassic.com and also on Facebook under Pearl River Classic and also Backyard Chickens of Mississippi. To inquire about the event by email: pearlriverclassic@gmail.com

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.