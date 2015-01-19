Hub City comedians to take stage - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Hub City comedians to take stage

HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

Hub City Comedy House Party will be live at Brewsky's bar in Hattiesburg on Saturday. 

According to a news release, the show will start at 8:00 p.m., and tickets will be sold at the front door for $5. 

Several comedians including Jamie Arrington, Mark Brooks and Lee Chambliss as well as many others will be featured at the event. 

For more event info visit https://www.facebook.com/events/621340421325181/.

