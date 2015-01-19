Hub City comedians to take stage

Several comedians will be featured at Brewsky's bar on Saturday. Photo Source Facebook

Hub City Comedy House Party will be live at Brewsky's bar in Hattiesburg on Saturday.

According to a news release, the show will start at 8:00 p.m., and tickets will be sold at the front door for $5.

Several comedians including Jamie Arrington, Mark Brooks and Lee Chambliss as well as many others will be featured at the event.

For more event info visit https://www.facebook.com/events/621340421325181/.