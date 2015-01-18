Magee police search for armed robbery suspect

The Magee Police Department is asking the public for help in searching for a suspect involved in a armed robbery.

The Fast Mart on Highway 49 on the south end of Magee was robbed at gunpoint around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 16.

According to department officials, the suspect is a white male around 5'4" with a medium build. He was last seen wearing orange pants and a white t-shirt.

The weapon used in the incident appeared to be a black semiautomatic pistol, according to a news release from the department.

Police Chief Randy Crawaford said the subject approached the store on foot, and he left on foot.

Department officials said several leads from residents are helping with the case, but anyone with information is asked call the Magee Police Department at 601-849-2366, send a private Facebook message to the department or call crime stoppers.

All calls and messages will remain anonymous.

