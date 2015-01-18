VIDEO: My first day with my drone - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

VIDEO: My first day with my drone

YouTube Video of the Day. Photo Source WDAM YouTube Video of the Day. Photo Source WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

This is an incredibly beautiful view from a DJI Phantom 2 drone.

"My first day with my drone" has been labeled as "Best drone video of 2015" by YouTube users. 

Check it out for yourself, and let us know what you think. 

This video was submitted by YouTube user Zwier Spanjer. 

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly