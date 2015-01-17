Laurel hosts annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade

Laurel hosted the 23rd annual Martin Luther King, Jr. parade on Saturday. Photo Source WDAM

Events celebrating the birthday of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. continued Saturday with a 23rd annual parade in Laurel.

It featured high school marching bands from Laurel, Hattiesburg and Heidelberg as well as dance teams and floats representing various local churches.

Laurel city leaders, police and Jones County Sheriff's Department officials also took part.

The Grand Marshals were the state champion Laurel High School football team and staff.

The event was followed by a "Battle of the Bands" at R. H. Watkins Stadium.

The celebration in Laurel concludes Monday with an annual breakfast at the Laurel Train Depot.

