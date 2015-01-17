RECIPE: Parmesan-herb roasted potatoes

Cookingclassy.com claims that the best way to enjoy veggies is to roast them, and by the looks of it, she might just be right. Try her recipe for roasted parmesan-herb potatoes.

Ingredients

2 1/2 lbs baby red potatoes, sliced into halves (or quarters if slightly bigger)

3 1/2 Tbsp olive oil, divided

3/4 cup shredded parmesan cheese (2.5 oz)

3 cloves garlic, minced

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

2 Tbsp chopped fresh rosemary

3/4 tsp salt, or to taste

1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Drizzle 1 Tbsp olive oil over a baking sheet and spread evenly to coat (I just used a small sandwich bag to spread), set aside.

In a large mixing bowl toss potatoes with remaining 2 1/2 Tbsp olive oil. Add parmesan, garlic, parsley, rosemary and sprinkle with salt and pepper, then toss to evenly distribute. Pour mixture onto prepared baking sheet and spread into an even layer (add parmesan that has fallen off potatoes back on tops of potatoes). Bake in preheated oven 25 minutes, then remove from oven and toss (they may stick slightly so just use a spatula to lift from pan and rotate), return to oven and bake until golden and crisp on outsides, about 20 minutes longer. Serve immediately.

