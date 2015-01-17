RECIPE: Vegetable Pasta Salad

This pasta salad is a refreshing meal or side-dish for any occasion!

Ingredients

1 lb of Rotelle Pasta Cooked

1 tbsp of Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1 cup of Italian Dressing

1/2 cup of Olives chopped into 3rds

1/2 cup of Cherry or Grape Tomatoes chopped into 4ths

1 Large cucumber chopped into 4ths

3 Mozzarella Cheese Sticks Reduced Fat chopped into small pieces

3 tbsp of McCormick Salad Supreme

Instructions

Boil the pasta according to the instructions on the box, and place in the fridge. Wait about 3 hours or until pasta has cooled.

Add Olive Oil to the pasta, and stir.

Add Italian Dressing, and stir.

Chop up the vegetables and cheese.

Add each to the pasta one at a time and stir.

Add McCormick Salad Supreme and mix.

Refrigerate or serve.

This recipe is from Frugalandfunmom.com.

