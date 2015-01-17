RECIPE: Chicken Avocado Burritos

These healthy chicken, avocado burritos make a quick and easy spring and summertime meal.

Ingredients

2 cups cooked and shredded chicken (or 2 chicken breasts, salt and pepper- to taste, 1 Tablespoon mustard, 1 Tablespoon olive oil)

1 cup grated cheese (I use mozzarella)

1 avocado -diced

2 Tablespoons cilantro-chopped

4 large tortillas

4 Tablespoon sour cream

1 Tablespoon oil

Instructions

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil in a frying pan, place chicken breast sprinkled with salt and pepper and roast for about 5 minutes on each side. Spread 1 tablespoon mustard over the chicken, add about ¼ cup water add cook covered for a few more minutes.

Cut cooked chicken into thin stings.

Mix the chicken, cheese, cilantro, and the diced avocados.

Spread 1 tablespoon sour cream on each tortilla, add ¼ of the mixture, form a roll.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil into a pan and place all four tortillas on the pan, cook for 2 minutes on medium- high heat. Flip on the other side and cook for another minutes or until the the tortillas are golden.

Serve warm.

This recipe is from OMGChocolateDesserts.com.

