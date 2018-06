January 14, Wednesday evening forecast

Another cloudy day as the stratus clouds were again quite stubborn and decided to stick around for another day.



Unfortunately, they won't be going anywhere until Friday, either. Later tonight and into tomorrow morning as another piece of energy aloft moves our direction we will start to squeeze out some raindrops.



For tomorrow, light rain is possible for most of the area with highs topping out in the mid to upper 40s.



We will finally break out of this cycle as we move toward the weekend. Friday and Saturday look to be quite nice with highs around 60.