January 12, Monday evening forecast

The clouds are still holding on strong. We will remain cloudy through the night and through the day tomorrow, too.

After waking up in the mid 30s, afternoon highs will be held in check by a north wind and the clouds cover. We'll only manage the 50s.

We finally start to clear things out into the overnight hours tomorrow night But that doesn't mean a warm up. The 50s will be the name of the game this week with a northwest flow continuing through Friday.

We won't get back into the 60s until this weekend.

