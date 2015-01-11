RECIPE: Slow Cooker Loaded Potato Soup

It is still a bit chilly outside, so there is still time to make soup before the summer time comes around. Cooking Classy provides this recipe for crock-pot potato soup.

Ingredients:

3 to 3 1/2 lbs russet potatoes, peeled and diced into 1/2-inch to 3/4-inch pieces (about 7 medium potatoes, 8 - 9 cups)

1 medium yellow onion, finely diced (1 cup)

3 (14.5 oz) cans low-sodium chicken broth

1 cup evaporated milk

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1/3 cup butter

1/3 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 cup sour cream

1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese (6 oz)

9 oz bacon, cooked and diced or crumbled

4 green onions, diced

Instructions:

To a 6 or 7-quart slow cooker, add potatoes, onion, chicken broth, evaporated milk and season with salt and pepper to taste. Cover with lid and cook on HIGH heat for 4 hours or LOW heat for 8 hours (poke potatoes with a fork to check make sure they're soft).

Ladle out 2 cups liquid from soup mixture in crock pot into a liquid measuring cup, set aside. In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add flour and cook, stirring constantly, 2 minutes. While whisking, slowly pour 2 cups liquid in measuring cup into butter mixture (it will thicken quickly). Pour butter mixture into slow cooker and stir to blend. If desired, mash potatoes with a potato masher to break down into smaller pieces or use an emulsion blender to puree. Cover and cook on HIGH heat until thickened, about 10 minutes. Turn heat off (or to warm), stir in sour cream. Serve warm topped with cheddar, bacon and green onions (you can just mix in those three remaining ingredients into slow cooker or top individual servings).