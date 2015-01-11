Books, Dialogue and Discussion: War and Society Roundtable Begins Jan. 13

This is a news release from the University of Southern Mississippi

The Dale Center for the Study of War and Society at The University of Southern Mississippi will host the first roundtable discussion of the 2015 spring semester Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. Held each month at the Library of Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County, the event is free and open to the public. All events begin at 6 p.m. at the library.

Sponsored jointly by the Dale Center and the Library of Hattiesburg, Petal, and Forrest County, the Roundtable focuses on a different war and society book each month of the academic year. Since 2006, community members, faculty and students have gathered at the Hattiesburg Library to discuss books of mutual interest. Friends of the Hattiesburg Library have generously donated copies of each month's book and are available for loan at the Hattiesburg Public Library.

*On Jan. 13, “Hitler's Army: Soldiers, Nazis, and War in the Third Reich” by Omer Bartov will be moderated by Joel Bius, a doctoral candidate in the Department of History at Southern Miss.

*Dr. Miles Doleac, a professor of the classics at Southern Miss, will moderate the second roundtable Feb. 10, when “The Conquests of Alexander the Great” by Waldemar Heckel will be discussed.

*The third book to be discussed on Mar. 10 will be "With Santa Anna in Texas: A Personal Narrative of the Revolution" by José Enrique de la Peña and will be led by John Mangipano, a doctoral candidate at Southern Miss.

*On April 14, the series continues with the discussion about the book, “Kamikaze Diaries: Reflections of Japanese Student Soldiers” by Emiko Ohnuki-Tierney. Dr. Kenneth Swope, professor of history at Southern Miss, will moderate the roundtable.

*The last book discussion in the spring 2015 series will be May 12 on Guy Halsall's “Worlds of Arthur: Factions & Fictions of the Dark Ages,” led by Dr. Courtney Luckhardt, assistant professor of history at Southern Miss.

For more information about the War and Society Roundtable series, contact the Department of History by calling 601.266.4333, or visit www.usm.edu/history.

