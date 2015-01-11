William Carey to host creativity camp for students

William Carey University is hosting a creativity camp for students in grades 2 through 6. Photo Source William Carey

The Center for Creative Scholars at William Carey University will host the Full S.T.E.A.M. Ahead! Creativity Exploration camp at the Thomas Business Building on the Hattiesburg campus from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 24.

Students in grades 2-6 are invited to attend the camp and explore their creative potential through activities in science, technology, engineering, art and mathematics. The workshop will engage participants through critical thinking and problem solving with a creative arts emphasis.

The cost for the camp is $20, which includes tuition, lunch and instructional materials. Students may be nominated to attend the program by parents, teachers and peers or by self-nomination and should display strong characteristics of creative, academic, intellectual, artistic or leadership giftedness. Slots in the program are limited in order to provide small group interaction and individualized instruction.

For more information or to receive nomination materials, contact Dr. Christina Liverett, assistant professor of education, at (601) 318-6609 or by email at cliverett@wmcarey.edu.

