Parker Gallery hosts Walters Watercolors Exhibit

Watercolor paintings by Hattiesburg artist Bobby Walters will be on display at the William Carey University Lucile Parker Gallery at 512 Tuscan Avenue in Hattiesburg from January 13-29. Photo Source William Carey University

This is a news release from William Carey University

The Lucile Parker Gallery at William Carey University will host a watercolors exhibit by local artist Bobby Walters from January 13-29 with the opening reception from 4:30 until 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 15.

Walters, of Hattiesburg, started painting at age 15 with the encouragement of his mother. At 17, he enrolled in an art class taught by Charles Ambrose at the University of Southern Mississippi. Following graduation from high school, Walters enrolled at USM and continued his education under Ambrose. During college, Walters had his first experience with watercolor, a medium he has loved and continued with to this day.

Watercolors painted by Walters often show landscapes with objects such as boats or trucks. His paintings also often feature familiar scenes from within Hattiesburg, such as City Hall or the now-gone Beverly Drive-In Theatre.

“I paint because I love it and other people love my work,” said Walters. “Some of my happiest days are spent painting in my studio cabin on the banks of Black Creek deep in the woods of south Mississippi.”

The Parker Gallery, located at 512 Tuscan Avenue in Hattiesburg, is open from 1 until 4 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday or by appointment by calling (801) 755-4052.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.