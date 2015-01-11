Walk-A-Weigh program for Wayne County

This is a news release from Walk-A-Weigh Program

Walk-A-Weigh program focuses on physical activity, healthy eating, and chronic disease control and prevention. Wayne County Extension Office will be offering this 14 week program locally in 2015. Now is the right time to make your plan to be healthier this year. So, grab a couple of friends, neighbors, coworkers, or family and plan to be a part of Walk-A-Weigh. You will meet weekly for an educational program, sample a nutritious recipe, and participate in a group walk.

This program is intended to help participants change eating and activity patterns leading to permanent weight control. You will learn to prepare and eat food with less fat, sugar and sodium, practice new problem solving skills when dealing with weight loss challenges, develop group support for weight loss and maintenance, and learn more about ways to prevent and control chronic diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular disease and cancer.

If you are interested in participating, please contact Lanette Crocker, County Coordinator at 601-735-2243. I could offer it as a way to start your day at 8 or 8:30 am, a healthy way to spend your lunch break at 11:30 or noon, or a wind down to your day at either 5 or 5:30 pm. Please contact those who you would like to be a part of your team and let me know what would work best for you as far as weekday and times.

There is a health permission form that will have to be completed by your doctor in order for you to take part in the exercise part of the program. Even if you cannot walk with us, you can still enjoy the educational programs and tasting sessions at each meeting. Groups will be encouraged to walk or exercise on your own in addition to the exercise portion of the weekly meetings. There will be prizes for individuals and groups at the last session who have made the most progress. More details to come soon.

