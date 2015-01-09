Hattiesburg changes trash pickup schedule

The City of Hattiesburg's Public Works Department has a new trash pickup schedule.

If your household garbage day was previously on Monday it will remain the same, but if it was Thursday, your trash will now be picked up on Tuesday. This trash is placed in green garbage cans.

Yard debris has been assigned to brown cans. These cans will be picked up on Wednesday and Thursday. If your trash was picked up on Tuesday, it has now been assigned to Wednesday, and the previously assigned areas for Wednesday have been moved to Thursday.

Friday is for heavy trash pickup, right-of-way maintenance and truck equipment maintenance.

City officials ask that residents place the appropriate trash and garbage in the correct cans. Failure to do so will result in the inability of the city to collect your garbage.

According to department officials, cans should be placed at the curb after 6:00 p.m. the night prior to garbage collection, and all cans should be removed no later than midnight the day of.

Officials ask that residents place garbage cans on the curb to be picked up, but not near a telephone pole, fire hydrant, parked car, mailbox or in an alley.

The recycle bins will be picked up by wards.

Ward one will be picked up on Monday, Ward two will be picked up on Tuesday, Ward Three will be picked up on Wednesday, Ward four will be picked up on Thursday, and Ward five will be picked up on Friday.

Participants of the Curbside Recycling program may continue to use the Waste Pro bins until the new bins can be delivered, according to department officials.

Any resident who is not interested in continuing in the program are asked to place their Waste Pro recycle cans on the curb where the Public Works Department can pick them up.

For more information on how to enroll in the Hattiesburg recycling program, please call 601-545-4634.

If you feel like the cans are too big or cumbersome; if your can is stolen, lost, or damaged; or if your garbage and trash did not get collected, please contact the City of Hattiesburg's Sanitation Department at 601-545-4547.

