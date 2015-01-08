Over $212,000 raised during WDAM telethon

Pine Belt residents worked hard Thursday for the WDAM telethon to raise money for those affected by the tornadoes that swept through Marion and Jones counties on Dec. 23. After an 18 hour telethon, $212,222 was raised for cleanup efforts and relief funds.

Raycom stations WDAM, WLOX, WMC and WLBT partnered with The Greater Pine Belt Community Foundation to make this fundraiser happen.

WDAM would like to thank Wanda Henderson at Celebrations for donating the backdrop for our liveshots in the newsroom, Caroline Nurkin and Theresa Erickson at Greater Pine Belt Community Foundation, Terry Phelps at The Front Porch for supplying dinner, Mak's on Highway 11 for supplying lunch, and Keith Maples at Fedex Kinkos for providing our "big check."