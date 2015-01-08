Gaping hole causes road closure

Work to repair a collapsed sewer line at the intersection of West and San Antonio Streets in Hattiesburg has been pushed back until Tuesday.

The three-foot wide and at least 10-foot deep hole has forced the closure of both streets to through traffic. Officials say they will not know how long the repairs will take until they get in and get a closer look, but hope to have it repaired by the end of the week.

They say the collapse is not affecting residents sewer systems.

Work to replace that section of sewer line was scheduled to begin in two-weeks.

