Water outage reported in Rawls Springs lifted

A water outage has been reported in Rawls Springs. Photo Source WDAM

Rawls Springs Utility District has reported a water outage January 8 for most of the community.

As of noon January 13, the boil water notice has been lifted.

According to department officials, the main water line was struck by a construction company around 3:00 p.m. on the 8th by the South Mississippi Electric Power Association.

