Laurel man celebrates 111th Birthday

A Laurel man celebrated his 111th birthday over the weekend.

P.J. Lott has lived in Laurel all of his life, and while he has no biological children, he has one goddaughter who is also his caregiver.

His family said he still gets around very well for his age and has a love for fishing. When asked about his recipe for his long life, Lott said,"You have to just live right."

