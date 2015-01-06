Cochran takes oath to serve Mississippians, nation in new term

Senator Cochran recites the oath of office during a ceremonial reenactment of his swearing-in on the Senate floor. Photo Source Thad Cochran

This is a news release from Thad Cochran

U.S. Senator Thad Cochran (R-Miss.) today issued the following statement after being sworn-in to serve Mississippians for a new term in the United States Senate. The oath of office was administered by Vice President Joe Biden, the President of the Senate.

“I am honored by the trust the people of Mississippi have placed in me to represent their interests in the United States Senate. I look forward to continuing to work toward doing my best to serve in a manner that will make Mississippi and our nation stronger, more secure and prosperous.”

Cochran was reelected to a seventh term in November 2014, having first been elected to U.S. Senate in 1978 after serving three terms in the House of Representatives.

The Senate today also approved a resolution to set committee assignments in the 114th Congress. Cochran maintains his memberships on the Committee on Appropriations, Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry and the Committee on Rules and Administration. Chairmanships and subcommittee assignments are expected to be determined later this week.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.