'Free State of Jones' searching for actors, models

'Free State of Jones' starting Matthew McConaughey is searching for actors, models and talent work for the upcoming film. Photo Source Project Casting

‘Free State of Jones' starring Matthew McConaughey is about to begin production, and Caballero Casting is looking for actors, models and talent work for the upcoming film.

The movie is being filmed out of New Orleans and Lafayette, Louisiana from Feb. 23 until May 21.

Casting directors are asking anyone applying for a core background acting role to stop all grooming until the end of the shoot.

According to the casting call, application packages should include a current picture excluding hats, sunglasses, selfies, or mirror photos; wardrobe sizes; and a notation of any tattoos, piercings, military experience, or horse riding experience.

To apply for a role, please email applications to fsojcasting@gmail.com.

‘Free State of Jones' was written, and will be directed by Gary Ross. Ross has also directed Hunger Games and Seabiscuit.

The movie, set during the Civil War, is the story of a defiant Southern farmer Newt Knight, played by Matthew McConaughey, and his rebellion against the Confederacy, according to Project Casting.

A group of farmers who didn't own slaves ban together to secede Jones County, Mississippi from the Confederacy, creating the ‘Free State of Jones.' Even after the war, Knight fought for the county against the Klu Klux Klan through Reconstruction, according to the movie summary.

Knight marries a former slave, Rachel Knight, and establishes Jones County as the region's first mixed-race community.

To see the original casting call from Project Casting, click here.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.