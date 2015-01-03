Storm damage reported to MEMA

This is a news release from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has received initial reports of storm damage from several counties from severe weather that is moving through the state, thankfully no injuries.

The counties reporting damages are as follows:

Covington: Homes damaged trees and power lines down, flooding.

Jasper: Several homes severely damaged, trees and power lines down, flooding.

Jefferson Davis: Report of two house fires due to lightning strikes, flooding.

Lauderdale: Several homes damaged trees and power lines down, flooding.

Newton: Numerous trees and power lines down near the town of Chunky. Interstate 20 east blocked by downed trees at Duffee Rd. exit.

Oktibbeha: Trees and power lines down.

Damage assessments are ongoing. Damage report updates will be released as they become available.

Residents should continue monitoring their local media, social media or other technology for current weather conditions.

MEMA urges the public to report damages to your local Emergency Management Agency. For a list of contact numbers for your county, visit www.msema.org/local-ema.

For more information, go to MEMA's website at www.msema.org