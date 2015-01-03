18-wheeler causes power outage to West Hattiesburg businesses

A utility pole on O'Ferrell Street is snapped into pieces after a semi-truck hit its phone line Saturday night.

Several West Hattiesburg businesses lost power Saturday after a semi-trailer severed a utility pole around 5:30 p.m.

Hattiesburg Fire Department officials said the driver of the truck was looking for a place to park for the night off O'Ferrell Street when the truck's cargo caught a power line, causing the pole to snap and cut off electricity to businesses including Buffalo Wild Wings and Home Depot.

Mississippi Power Company had power restored to those customers by 8:30. Company representatives said power should be restored to all customers within a few hours.

The driver of the truck was not hurt.

He was transporting oil field equipment from Texas to West Virginia.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.



