Eastern MS homes destroyed by tornado

Several mobile homes in Jasper County suffered extensive damage during the tornado Saturday. Photo by Ryan Moore

Several mobile homes in the Rose Hill community in Jasper County suffered extensive damage in the Saturday tornadoes that swept through the Pine Belt.

The homes pictured are located on County Road 20.

No injuries have been reported.

