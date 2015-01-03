Trees in Pine Belt split by Saturday tornado

Multiple trees are blocking the roadway along Burton's Creek Road in Covington County. Photo by Ryan Moore

Several trees in Covington County have been damaged due to tornadoes sweeping through the Pine Belt on Saturday.

A large section of trees on Burton's Creek Road were split, and crews are working to remove fallen trees from the roadway and clean up debris.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

