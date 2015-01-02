180 Fitness helps residents stick to fitness resolutions

One80 Fitness is helping residents keep their New Year's resolutions. Photo by Mon Mussiett

Several Pine Belt residents are hitting the gym to start their healthy 2015 habits, and local businesses are here to accommodate.

Many gyms in the area gain a majority of their new members at the beginning of the year due to New Year's resolutions.

General Manager of One80 Fitness Hallie Sootin said, "Most people feel like you need several hours a day to workout to reach any fitness goals. That is certainly not true."

Sootin said One80 Fitness is making it easy for new clients to join by offering specials and free fitness clinics.

"Here at our facility we have a super cool 30-minute quick fit circuit where you can hope in thirty minutes [to] get in, get out, and it runs 24 hours a day so you don't have to spend an extended period of time here," Sootin said.

These facilities offer a comfortable atmosphere with a low cost membership to help even those on a tight budget keep their New Year's resolution.

