January 2, Friday evening forecast





Tomorrow, we will see showers and storms across the area and some will be severe. The main event will start around mid-afternoon, but we will see a few isolated storms across the area starting as early as mid morning. The biggest concern tomorrow is for very heavy rain, damaging straight-line winds and isolated tornadoes. The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for the area since the recent rains have left the grounds already saturated and it won't likely handle new rain very well.





By Sunday morning, we will clear things out but remain cloudy. By Monday the sun returns.

Today was warmer but we didn't get the showers and storms we were anticipating. That may not be a good thing. If we are able to pool warmer and moist air at the surface overnight without convection, it may help set the stage for an increased (even more so) risk of severe weather tomorrow.