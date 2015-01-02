Truck plows into Hattiesburg dealership

A Ford F-150 plowed into four Jeep Wranglers on McMullan Motor's car lot. Photo by Eddie Robertson.

A Ford F-150 plowed into four Jeep Wranglers on McMullan Motor's car lot. Photo by Eddie Robertson.

A truck plowed into a car lot off of Broadway Drive around 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

The driver of a Ford F-150 Crew-cab lost control of his vehicle, and hit four 2015 Jeep Wranglers parked in the front row of McMullan Motor's car lot, causing extensive damage to the vehicles.

The damage is estimated to be over $100,000.

The driver was taken to a local hospital and checked for injures. He was later released, and will not be charged, according to Lt. Jon Traxler of the Hattiesburg Police Department.

This accident is still under investigation.