American Red Cross disaster relief enters second week

American Red Cross workers have been deployed to help provide immediate assistance to residents in Marion and Jones Counties. Photo Source American Red Cross

This is a news release from American Red Cross

More than 100 Red Cross workers have been deployed to help provide immediate assistance to residents in Marion and Jones counties who were impacted by the tornadoes that devastated the area on Dec. 23, 2014. Workers are in Marion County today (Friday) and Saturday working with individuals whose lives and properties have been affected and connecting them to available community resources to help them recover.

People who have disaster-related needs from the tornadoes should seek help from the Red Cross and do the following:

• Come to the Woodlawn Church located at 1452 Highway 98 East, Columbia, Miss. from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday or Saturday where Red Cross caseworkers and mental health professionals are available and can connect people with resources to help them recover.

• Call the Red Cross office in Hattiesburg at 601-582-8151 to be connected with a Red Cross worker.

• Red Cross workers are going door-to-door Friday and Saturday in the Marion County neighborhoods that sustained tornado damage.

Within hours of the tornado touching down, Red Cross workers were on the ground focusing on emergency needs and providing shelter, emotional support, meals and relief supplies to families. Emergency vehicles traveled through communities to deliver supplies such as snacks, rakes, shovels, trash bags and gloves to individuals and families picking up the pieces of their homes.

Red Cross mobilizes the power of its volunteer workforce to be on the ground when disaster strikes. Those interested in becoming a Red Cross volunteer may visit www.redcross.org/volunteer or call 601-582-8151 today.

HOW TO HELP: Red Cross disaster assistance is free. Those who would like to help people affected by disasters like the Mississippi tornadoes can make a donation to American Red Cross Disaster Relief. People can donate by visiting www.redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS or texting the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make a $10 donation. These donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from disasters big and small.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.