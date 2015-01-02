MHP issued 2,053 citations for New Year's

Mississippi Highway Patrol worked hard to make sure everyone had a safe New Year's holiday. Photo Source MHP

The Mississippi Highway Patrol worked over time to catch law breakers celebrating the New Year irresponsibly.

MHP issued 2,053 citations that included 78 DUI arrests, 78 seat-belt citations, and 10 child restraint citations statewide.

According to department officials, 70 traffic accidents were investigated on state and federal highways which resulted in two deaths and 24 injuries.

In the Pine Belt there were 144 citations issued that included 14 DUI arrests. There were no seat-belt violations or child restraint citations given out.

