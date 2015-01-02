New Year's car crash kills Jones Co. man

One man is dead after a New Year's morning car accident in Jasper County.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, Adria Ojeda, 42, was riding in a car driven by Isaias Garci, 34, of Laurel. Garci's Ford Explorer collided with a Ford Taurus driven by Henry Ferguson, 64, of Laurel on Highway 15.

The head-on collision forced Ferguson off the highway and caused the vehicle to roll over, ejecting Ojeda from the vehicle.

Ojeda was pronounced dead on the scene, according to MHP.

The accident happened around 2 a.m.

Charges are pending, and the crash is currently under investigation by MHP.

