Eight River football standouts ink pacts with senior colleges

This is a news release from Pearl River Community College

Eight Pearl River Community College football standouts have signed with senior college programs and will transfer at the start of the 2015 spring semester.

Those signing include defensive lineman Drew Bailey, defensive back Taron Divens, defensive lineman Tyrone Dixon, defensive back Jamarl Holloway, offensive lineman Derrick Isaac, linebacker Richard Thomas, linebacker Stacy Warren, and wide receiver Austin Watts.Bailey (6-foot-4, 275 pounds) signed with head coach Bobby Petrino's Louisville Cardinals in Louisville, Ky., and prepped at Bannaker High School in Atlanta, Ga. Bailey led the MACJC in quarterback sacks this past season with 9.5.

Divens and Holloway both signed with head coach Tom Matukenicz's Southeast Missouri State Redhawk squad in Cape Girardeau, Mo.

A McComb native, Divens (6-foot-1, 190 pounds) prepped at McComb High School, while Holloway (6-foot-1, 180 pounds) is a native of Gautier and prepped at Gautier High.

Both participated in the MACJC All-Star Football Classic played Dec. 4 at Northeast Mississippi CC in Booneville.Dixon (6-foot-1, 320 pounds), who prepped at Eastside High in Gainesville, Fla., is headed to the Valdosta State Blazers in Valdosta, Ga., under head coach David Dean, while Isaac (6-foot-5, 320 pounds), a McComb native who prepped at McComb High, signed with head coach James Spady's Alabama A&M Bulldogs in Normal, Ala.

Isaac also participated in the MACJC all-star game.

Thomas (6-foot, 220 pounds), a Meridian native out of West Lauderdale High, signed with the Old Dominion Monarch squad in Norfolk, Va., under head coach Bobby Wilder.

Thomas earned All-MACJC honors this past season.Pascagoula native Warren (6-foot, 210 pounds) prepped at Pascagoula High and is headed to the Arkansas-Monticello Boll Weevils in Monticello, Ark., under head coach Hud Jackson.

Warren was named the South Division's defensive ‘Most Valuable Player' in Dec. 4's MACJC all-star game.

Watts (6-foot-2, 180 pounds), an All-MACJC performer this past season, signed with the Texas Southern Tigers in Houston, Tex., under head coach Darrell Asberry.

A Sumrall High product, he was The River's leading receiver this past season with 26 catches for a second-best 512 yards and six touchdowns.

He also led the squad in scoring with 38 points.Pearl River finished the 2014 season at 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the MACJC South Division under second-year head coach William Jones.

