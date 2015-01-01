RECIPE: Raspberry Sunrise Smoothie

This four ingredient raspberry mango smoothie by Chungah is an easy way to keep up with those healthy-eating resolutions.

INGREDIENTS

1 1/2 cups frozen raspberries

2/3 cup milk

1 1/2 cups frozen mango

2/3 cup orange juice

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine raspberries, milk and 1/2 cup ice in blender until smooth; set aside.

Combine mango, orange juice and 1/2 cup ice in blender until smooth; set aside.

Serve raspberry mixture immediately, topped with mango mixture.

