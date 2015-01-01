VIDEO: Impressive Tiger - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

VIDEO: Impressive Tiger

This is today's trending YouTube video. Photo Source WDAM This is today's trending YouTube video. Photo Source WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

 This is a cat that can jump. 

YouTube user Maxime Dehaye posted a video Dec. 31, 2014 of a tiger jumping for his food. 

Watch the video to see this cat! 

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly