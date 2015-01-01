Bar offers traditional New Year's meal

The End Zone bar in Hattiesburg is offering patrons a traditional New Year's meal of cabbage, back-eyed peas and cornbread.

End Zone employee Gale Walker said the yearly tradition has become a customer favorite.

“It's just fun,” Walker said. “Our customers like it. They got used to it, and they're spoiled. They just have fun doing it.”

Walker started the tradition as a way for family and friends to spend time together without breaking the bank.

“For New Year's Eve some people [drink] champagne and eat rich foods, and spend lots of money, so then comes the first of the year, then you kind of humble yourself and you go back to basics like peas, cornbread and cabbage,” Walker said.

Patrons come from all over to celebrate the New Year at The End Zone.

“I don't know how to explain it,” customer Tracy Ruhl said. “People come here from all over the world and enjoy the food, enjoy the comradely, enjoy the spirits, it's just a nice place, it's a happy place.”

