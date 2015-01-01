UPDATE: Boil water noticed lifted for Laurel

A boil advisory has been lifted for several areas in Laurel. Photo Source WDAM

United Water has lifted the boil water notice in Laurel.

The areas with the boil water notice were Old Bay Springs Road from Audubon Drive to Bush Dairy Road, North Laurel Shopping Center, Stonesthrow Drive, Sellers Street, 32nd Street, 33rd Street, Edgewood Drive, Crestwood Drive, Greenwood Drive, Crescent Hill Drive, and Ridgewood Drive.

The notice was due to a repair on a water line break.

According to department officials, around 250 businesses and homes were affected.

Copyright 2015 WDAM. All rights reserved.