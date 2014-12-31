On this day in history - December 31st, 1878

Karl Benz completes his two-stroke internal combustion engine. Benz applied for a patent for the engine, receiving it in 1879.



The two stroke engine design is used today in everyday tools and equipment like chainsaws, lawnmowers, motorbikes and outboard boat engines.



Benz would go on to introduce concepts common to automobiles today such as spark ignition by battery, carburetion, speed regulation and cooling by radiator. Karl's wife Bertha made the world's first long-distance trip by automobile with a 66 mile run from Mannheim to Pforzheim, Germany in 1888.



