VIDEO: An odd love - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

VIDEO: An odd love

YouTube Video of the Day File Photo YouTube Video of the Day File Photo
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -  This kitten knows the luxury of a hot bath. 

YouTube user Shan Zee said that it loves it so much that it doesn't want to leave.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.


Powered by Frankly