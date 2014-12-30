RECIPE: Praline

Looking for something sweet? This Praline recipe from Cookies and Cups is set to have you addicted.

Ingredients

28 graham cracker squares

1 cup butter

1 cup light brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla

½ tsp sal cup chopped pecans

¾ cup chopped pecans

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°

Line a large ungreased baking pan with sides (jelly roll pan) with graham crackers, breaking in half if necessary to line the pan.

Melt butter and sugar in a small saucepan over medium heat until it comes to a boil.

Allow it to boil for 2 minutes, stirring constantly.

Remove from heat and stir in salt and vanilla.

Pour mixture over top of the graham crackers evenly, spreading to coat.

Sprinkle pecans on top and bake in oven for 10-12 minutes until bubbly all over.

If you prefer it a little crunchier, bake for 2 more minutes.

Remove from oven and allow to cool.

Cut into squares.

Notes

Store at room temperature in airtight container for up to 3 days.

