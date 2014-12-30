RECIPE: Beef noodle stir fry

According to Chungah, this is the easiest stir fry you will ever make.

INGREDIENTS

2 (7-ounce) refrigerated udon noodles, seasoning sauce packets discarded*

1 tablespoon olive oil

8 ounces beef top sirloin filet, thinly sliced across the grain

8 ounces cremini mushrooms, sliced

6 ounces broccoli florets

2 carrots, diced

FOR THE SAUCE

1/3 cup soy sauce

3 tablespoons oyster sauce

1 tablespoon brown sugar, packed

1 tablespoon freshly grated ginger

2 cloves garlic, pressed

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/4 teaspoon ground black pepper

INSTRUCTIONS

In a small bowl, whisk together soy sauce, oyster sauce, brown sugar, ginger, garlic, sesame oil, red pepper flake and ground black pepper; set aside.

In a large pot of boiling water, cook udon noodles according to package instructions; drain well.

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat. Add beef and cook, flipping once, until browned, about 3-4 minutes; set aside.

Stir in mushrooms, broccoli and carrots to the skillet. Cook, stirring frequently, until tender, about 3-4 minutes. Stir in udon noodles, beef and soy sauce mixture until well combined, about 2-3 minutes.

Serve immediately.

NOTES

*Udon is Japanese-style thick wheat noodles and can be found in the refrigerated aisle of your local grocery store.

