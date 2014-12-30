On this day in history - December 30th, 1953

The Wild One hits theaters. The film stars Marlon Brando, famous for his role of Stanley Kowalski in stage and film versions of A Streetcar Named Desire, as Johnny Strabler, the leader of a biker gang.

Brando's appearance in the film is legendary. He wears a black motorcycle jacket with a titled hat and sideburns. This look would influence people like James Dean and Elvis Presley to wear sideburns. Some maintain that the Beatles took their name from Johnny's rival gang in The Wild One, the Beetles.



Brando makes an appearance in character on the Beatles' Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band.



