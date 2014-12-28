VIDEO: Lights give Star Wars' music life

A music teacher from California has created a light display to bring holiday cheer, salute his favorite music and help the needy. Photo Credit YouTube

A California music teacher has timed a soundtrack of the infamous Star Wars into a Christmas light show. According to YouTube user Tom BetGeorge, the show began as a way to tribute his favorite Star Wars songs and raise money for the poor and homeless.

BetGeorge said, "He [God] told us to help those in need - and that's why I do it, and that's what I think Christmas is really about."

BetGeorge said 99 percent of the lights are LEDs, so the electricity to run the show for the month of December was around $100. Along with the support of his neighborhood, the show had a successful second year.

The light show is being played live from 6-9 p.m. every night until New Year's Eve.

To donate to the Centerville Presbyterian Church's free dining program, click here



