RECIPE: Slow cooker chicken and sausage

Are you wearing socks? Hold on to them. This recipe is knock you socks off slow cooker chicken and sausage by Bakeaholic Mama.

Ingredients:

1 1/2 lbs boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 package andoulle sausage (Or you can use smoked sausage, kielbasa, use what you like most)

1 8 oz package cream cheese, room temperature

1 cup chicken stock

1/2 cup white wine (you can also sub this with beer or chicken stock)

3 gloves of garlic minced

1 small yellow onion diced

2 tbs grainy mustard

1/2 tsp salt

scallions for garnish

serve over white rice or buttered noodles

Directions:

In a mixing bowl whip cream cheese with chicken stock, salt, garlic, mustard and wine until incorporated.

Place, chicken and sausage in the bottom of your crock pot. Place onions on top.

Pour cream cheese mixture over the top.

Cover and place on high for 4 hours or low for 5-6 hours, checking it occasionally to make sure it's not thickening too much. If it is, add more chicken stock or wine.

When you are ready to serve, you can place the meal in a baking dish and pop it under the broiler for a couple of minutes for some extra color. (this is optional, but I highly recommend it!)

Salt and pepper to taste, serve over rice, quinoa, or pasta.

** If your sauce seems thinner than pictured, you can always remove the lid from your crockpot the last hour of cooking. Depending on crockpot size, brand and if you are using fresh or frozen chicken.... results may vary slightly.**

