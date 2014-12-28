Fire destroys Purvis home

A Saturday morning fire destroyed a home in Purvis.

The incident occurred on Corinth Cut-off Road.

According to Lamar County Emergency Management officials, the family was not home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Lamar County volunteer firefighters responded to the call and were able to keep the fire from spreading.

The cause of the fire is not yet known at this time, and the incident is still under investigation.

