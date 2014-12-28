5th tornado victim dies from injuries

Mickey Hudson died Saturday of injuries sustained in the Dec. 23 tornado. Photo Credit Pearl River Community College

One man is dead from injuries sustained in the tornado that swept through Marion and Jones counties on Dec. 23.

Mickey Hudson, CEO of Hudson's Salvage Inc., died early Saturday morning in an Alabama hospital from injuries sustained in the storm, according to Marion County Coroner Norma Williamson.

Williamson said Hudson was in his vehicle when the force of the tornado busted the windows, causing debris to enter the vehicle, and Hudson's body to be tossed around.

Hudson on refused immediate medical attention, but later traveled to Alabama for treatment, according to Williamson.

He died at South Baldwin Regional Medical Center around 3:30 a.m., according to Jones County Emergency Management officials.

Hudson's funeral arrangements are being handled by Hulett-Winstead Funeral Home in Hattiesburg. Visitation is Monday from 5-8 p.m. and funeral services are on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.