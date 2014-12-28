JCJC New Century Scholars/All-State American Team representatives selected

This is a news release from Jones County Junior College

Seven Jones County Junior College sophomores were recently nominated for Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society's New Century Scholars/All-State American Team honors. These students were nominated by faculty members and then selected by the JCJC Scholarship Committee. They have maintained a 3.5 to 4.0 GPA, have taken challenging academic courses, have completed a minimum of 36 hours, are busy serving the community and college in various ways, and did well in an interview with the Scholarship Committee.

The nominees were Anna Beth Houston, a political science major from Laurel; Trey Black, a physical therapy major from Ellisville; Joseph “Chip” Cooley, an art, English and film major form Laurel; Destini Meadows, a biology major from Richton; Chris Morgan, a bio-chemistry major from Madison; Ryan Shoemake, a nuclear research major from Laurel and Bridgette Wagner, a chemical engineering major from D'Iberville. Meadows and Morgan were chosen from the seven to go on to compete for state titles and national honors.

“I'm very excited about the path you're taking. It was a very difficult decision for the Scholarship Committee to choose the group from the nearly 5,000 JCJC students and then narrow it down to two students. All of you make me proud to be a part of Jones,” said Dr. Mark Taylor, Dean of Academic Affairs.

He added each student has the opportunity to earn additional scholarships through Phi Theta Kappa and other organizations as a nominee.

“We are very honored to be chosen to represent JCJC,” said Meadows. “We will do our best to make the college proud as we continue to ‘compete,'” added Morgan.

Meadows is involved at Jones as PTK's Director of Honors in Action project and is coordinating organ donation drives on campus in memory of a friend of hers. She is also a member of the English honor society, Sigma Kappa Delta, she has been on the Dean's Honor Roll and is a recipient of a JCJC Foundation Scholarship

She has also helped build a house for Habitat for Humanity, volunteered to be on the campus blood drive committee and is a tutor in the Student Success Center. Her future plans include earning her bachelor's degree from Mississippi College with an emphasis in medical sciences and applying for medical school at the University of Mississippi.

Morgan is a JCJC Bobcat Baseball player and was a part of the state and district championship 2013 team. He is a member of the Charles Pickering Honors Institute, an FCA lead team member, PTK member and earned All-Region 23 team honors and MACJC All-State 1st team honors in baseball. Morgan also earned the Coach Elmer Higginbotham Memorial Scholarship. His future plans include getting his bachelor's and master's degrees from Mississippi State and then apply for the University of Mississippi Medical College with plans to be an orthopedic surgeon. He has spent many summers being a camp counselor for Branson Missouri's Kanakuk Kamps. He has been a devotional and motivational speaker from Madison Central High School's football and baseball teams and is a Disciple Now leader at his home church, First Baptist Church of Madison.

Now the students will furiously work on writing about their volunteer efforts for the PTK selection committee. Mooney and Warren will be honored next spring in Jackson upon the conclusion of the competition. The USA Today Academic Team program annually recognizes 60 outstanding two-year college students. First, Second, and Third Teams, each consisting of 20 members, are selected from the nominees. The 20 First Team members receive stipends of $2,500 each. All 60 members of the All- USA Academic Team and their colleges receive extensive national recognition through coverage in USA TODAY.

Copyright 2014 WDAM. All rights reserved.