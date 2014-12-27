UPDATE: Two charged in Friday shooting

Charles Harris, 35, has been charged in connection to a shooting on Friday. Photo Credit Forrest County Jail Docket

Michael Smith, 57, has been charged in connection to a shooting on Friday.

Two men have been arrested and charged in connection to a Friday night shooting in Hattiesburg.

Charles Harris, 35, has been charged with aggravated assault, and Micheal Gregory Smith, 57, has been charged with accessory after the fact to aggravated assault.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department officials, the incident occurred around 10 p.m. Friday in the 1,000 block of Atlanta Street.

According to officers, one male victim was found at the scene and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

He remains in the hospital in critical condition.

