UPDATE: Victims identified in Lamar Co. shooting

Lamar County officials have confirmed that two men are dead after a shooting Friday. Photo by Charles Herrington

The Lamar County Sheriff's Department have identified the victims from a Friday night shooting.

Demetries Minor, 34, was found inside of his apartment around 10 p.m. at 136 N. Windridge Lane.

Brandon Nicholson, 23, was found outside of the apartment. Both men died from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

According to department officials, both bodies have been sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab.

According to Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel, two weapons were recovered at the scene, and evidence collected by officials suggests that another person may have been involved.

Witnesses said an unknown type of vehicle was seen leaving the crime scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lamar County Sheriff's Department at 601-794-8610 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

